Wednesday November 6th, 2019 1:59PM
Wednesday November 6th, 2019 1:59PM

Gainesville man caught in Cherokee County undercover chat sting

By B.J. Williams
Andy Manuel Estremera (Photo: Hall County Sheriff's Office)
A Gainesville man is facing charges in Cherokee County after he was caught during an undercover online chat investigation, where he believed he was communicating with underage girls.
 
The Gainesville Police Department confirmed their officers arrested Andy Manuel Estremera, 22, at a location in Gainesville on Monday, Nov. 4.
 
Capt. Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Estremera was one of two men caught in the undercover sting. The other was identified as Jerome Waker, 25, of Canton. The two did not know one another.
 
Baker said detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children unit were conducting an undercover online operation when Estremera began communicating with the detectives, believing them to be girls under the age of 14.
 
Baker said Estremera not only sent lewd images of himself online, but he requested lewd images and also asked that the "juvenile girl" take a taxi so she could meet him in Hall County. 
 
Estremera has been charged with violation of the computer electronic pornography and child exploitation act, sexual exploitation of a child, obscene internet contact with a minor and electronic distribution of obscene material to a minor.
 
According to Baker, he will be held without bond in Cherokee County. 
 

 

 
B.J. Williams
B.J. Williams News Director
