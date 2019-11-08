Home Menu Search
Friday November 8th, 2019
UPDATE: Freeze Warning now in place for Friday night, Saturday morning
Posted 1:21PM on Friday 8th November 2019

Three arrested in Hall County heroin bust

By AccessWDUN staff
  By AccessWDUN staff

Three people were arrested Wednesday following a heroin trafficking investigation, the Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad said.

Investigators arrested Albert Lee Scott, 63 of Gainesville; Samantha Ann Shugrue, 26 of Gainesville; and Samantha Sheri Spillers, 51 of Lula. 

A search warrant was served at a home in the 2000 block of Ridgeway Drive in Gainesville, where Scott and Shugrue lived, Lt. Don Scalia said. Inside the home, officers found about 20 grams of heroin packaged in multiple bags, about 5 grams of methamphetamine packaged in multiple bags, four Alprazolam pills, two pistols, digital scales, ledgers, drug paraphernalia and numerous syringes. Officers also seized $3,000 in cash.

The street value of the drugs was $6,500, Scalia said.

All three people were booked into the Hall County Jail. Scott was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and Alprazolam with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. 

Shugrue and Spillers each were charged with possession of heroin.

