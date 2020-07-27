Home Menu Search
Facebook Twitter RSS
Currently 73.0 °F
clearn.png
Monday July 27th, 2020 6:02AM
Posted 2:11AM on Monday 27th July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Georgia hospital to close amid financial hardships

By The Associated Press
  Contact Editor

CUTHBERT, Ga. (AP) — A hospital in Georgia has announced it will close in October due to financial difficulties officials say was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has become increasingly difficult for small, critical access hospitals to survive in rural areas across the country and here in Georgia,” Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center CEO Kim Gilman said Friday in a news release announcing the hospital's closure.

The Randolph County Hospital Authority, which oversees the hospital, unanimously voted in favor of the move, WFXL-TV reported. “Within a few months, our financial situation would be such that we would not be able to make payroll,” news outlets quote Steve Whatley, chairman of the hospital authority, as saying.

The facility in Cuthbert “had been operating on the brink for years and before the COVID-19 crisis,” Gilman said. “Once the crisis hit, it simply pushed our hospital past the point of no return.”

Hospital officials were also not able to acquire necessary funding for critical upgrades and renovations for the facility, news outlets reported.

Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center has been managed by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital since 1996. Phoebe “has committed to placing as many” of the 50 employees impacted by the closure within their health system, the release said.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American multinational nonprofit news agency headquartered in New York City. The AP is owned by its contributing newspapers, radio, and television stations in the United States, all of which contribute stories to the AP and use material written by its staff journalists.
More Articles From The »
  • Associated Categories: Local/State News, Associated Press (AP), AP Online - Georgia News, AP Online Headlines - Georgia News
© Copyright 2020 AccessWDUN.com
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.
The Latest: India adding testing facilities to track virus
India has added new testing facilities as it tries to track the spread of the coronavirus
2:37AM ( 27 minutes ago )
Asia Today: Australian outbreak attributed to sick workers
Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state has posted another daily record 532 new COVID-19 cases
2:30AM ( 33 minutes ago )
Consulate closures an inflection point in China-US relations
In the more than 40 years since China and the U.S. established formal diplomatic relations, accusations have been traded, tensions have risen and fallen and the sides have come dangerously close to outright confrontation
2:21AM ( 42 minutes ago )
Associated Press (AP)
Porcello flops in Mets debut, Swanson's 5 RBIs lead Braves
Dansby Swanson tied his career high with five RBIs and the Atlanta Braves chased an erratic Rick Porcello during the third inning of his New York Mets debut in a 14-1 blowout
12:54AM ( 2 hours ago )
Porcello flops in Mets debut, Swanson's 5 RBIs for Braves
Dansby Swanson tied his career high with five RBIs and the Atlanta Braves chased an erratic Rick Porcello during the third inning of his New York Mets debut in a 14-1 blowout
12:52AM ( 2 hours ago )
Swanson ties career high with 5 RBIs, Braves rout Mets 14-1
Dansby Swanson tied his career high with five RBIs and the Atlanta Braves chased an erratic Rick Porcello during the third inning of his New York Mets debut in a 14-1 blowout
10:43PM ( 4 hours ago )
AP Online - Georgia News
AP Online Headlines - Georgia News
The Latest: India adding testing facilities to track virus
India has added new testing facilities as it tries to track the spread of the coronavirus
By The Associated Press
2:37AM ( 27 minutes ago )
Asia Today: Australian outbreak attributed to sick workers
Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state has posted another daily record 532 new COVID-19 cases
By The Associated Press
2:30AM ( 33 minutes ago )
Consulate closures an inflection point in China-US relations
In the more than 40 years since China and the U.S. established formal diplomatic relations, accusations have been traded, tensions have risen and fallen and the sides have come dangerously close to outright confrontation
By The Associated Press
2:21AM ( 43 minutes ago )
NBC resets focus for Tokyo while also looking to Beijing
But with the Summer Games postponed a year due to the coronavirus, NBC's Olympic unit has reset their countdown clocks while trying to adjust to a new set of challenges
By The Associated Press
2:10AM ( 54 minutes ago )
Baseball's return includes several comeback stories
This past week was obviously an emotional one for many people in baseball, and it was especially significant for players who had lengthy absences even before the coronavirus shut the sport down in March
By The Associated Press
2:04AM ( 59 minutes ago )
Privacy | User Agreement | Contact | Advertise With Us
2020 © Jacobs Media Corporation. All rights reserved. EEO Report. Website by Full Media
Login / My Access
close
Search
Join Us Online
Facebook Twitter