Home Menu Search
Facebook Twitter RSS
Currently 76.0 °F
sunny.png
Sunday July 26th, 2020 9:06AM
Posted 9:35PM on Saturday 25th July 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered in his hometown

By The Associated Press
  Contact Editor

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman John Lewis was remembered Saturday — in the rural Alabama county where his story began — as a humble man who sprang from his family’s farm with a vision that “good trouble” could change the world.

The morning service in the city of Troy in rural Pike County was held at Troy University, where Lewis would often playfully remind the chancellor that he was denied admission in 1957 because he was Black, and where decades later he was awarded an honorary doctorate.

Lewis, who became a civil rights icon and a longtime Georgia congressman, died July 17 at the age of 80.

Saturday morning's service was titled “The Boy from Troy,” the nickname the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave Lewis at their first meeting in 1958 in Montgomery. King had sent the 18-year-old Lewis a round-trip bus ticket because Lewis was interested in trying to attend the then-all-white university in Troy, just 10 miles (16 kilometers) from his family’s farm in Pike County.

It was the first of six days of memorials and services.

On Sunday, his flag-draped casket is to be carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where the one-time “Freedom Rider” was among civil rights demonstrators beaten by state troopers in 1965. He also was to lie in repose at the state Capitol in Montgomery. After another memorial at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where he will lie in state, funeral services will be held in Georgia.

At the Troy University service, his brothers and sisters recalled Lewis — who was called Robert at home — as a boy who practiced preaching and singing gospel songs and was scared of thunder. And as a young man who left with a mind to change the world.

“I remember the day that John left home. Mother told him not to get in trouble, not to get in the way ... but we all know that John got in trouble, got in the way but it was a good trouble,” his brother Samuel Lewis said.

“And all of the troubles that he got himself into would change the world,” Samuel Lewis said.

Lewis's casket was in the university’s arena where attendees were seated spaced apart and masks were required for entry because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The John Lewis I want you to know about is the John Lewis who would gravitate to the least of us,” his brother Henry Grant Lewis said. Even as a busy congressman, he always made time to attend family functions or to make a surprise appearance at a school or birthday party.

His brother said on the day Lewis was sworn in to Congress that they exchanged a thumbs up. He later asked Lewis what he was thinking when they did. “He said ‘I was thinking this is a long way from the cotton fields of Alabama,’” Henry Grant Lewis recalled.

Those cotton fields were in then-segregated Pike County, where Lewis as a child winced at the signs designating “whites only" locations.

At his 1958 meeting with King, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy and civil rights lawyer Fred Gray, Lewis talked about the possibility of a lawsuit to try to integrate the university at Troy, Gray recently recalled. The lawsuit ultimately did not happen because of concerns about retaliation his parents would face in the majority-white county.

“Even before he met Dr. King, he was interested in doing something about doing away with segregation. And he did it all his life,” Gray told The Associated Press.

Lewis was one of 10 children born into a sharecropping family. His parents saved enough money to buy their own farm where the Lewis children worked the fields and tended the animals. A young Lewis was less fond of field work — often grousing about the grueling task — but eagerly took on the job of tending the chickens while practicing preaching.

In his autobiography, “Walking with the Wind,” Lewis described how as a youngster he longed to go the county’s public library but wasn't allowed because it was for whites only.

“Even an eight-year-old could see there was something terribly wrong about that,” Lewis wrote.

He would eventually apply for a library card there, knowing he would be refused, in what he considered his first official act of resistance to racial apartheid.

In 1955, he heard a new voice on the radio: King, who was leading the Montgomery bus boycott about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.

Lewis became a leader of the Freedom Riders, often facing violent and angry crowds, and was jailed dozens of times. In 1961, he was beaten after arriving at the same Montgomery station where he arrived three years earlier to meet King. In 1965, his skull was fractured on the bridge in Selma when law enforcement officers beat civil rights marchers in a melee became known as Bloody Sunday.

President Barack Obama in 2011 awarded Lewis the Presidential Medal of Freedom saying he was “an American who knew that change could not wait for some other person or some other time."

Last year, Lewis announced he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

His sister Rosa Tyner told The Associated Press that about a week before his death she asked him about possibly seeing another doctor, but that he declined. “He said, ‘No, I’m at peace. I’m at peace and I’m ready to go,’” she said.

His sister Ethel Mae Tyner said Saturday that, “this not a goodbye. It’s just a different kind of hello.

“Rest well, Robert. Rest well."

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American multinational nonprofit news agency headquartered in New York City. The AP is owned by its contributing newspapers, radio, and television stations in the United States, all of which contribute stories to the AP and use material written by its staff journalists.
More Articles From The »
  • Associated Categories: U.S. News, Local/State News, Associated Press (AP), AP National News, AP Online National News, Top U.S. News short headlines, Top General short headlines, AP Business, AP Online - Georgia News, AP Online Headlines - Georgia News, AP Business - Industries, AP Business - Agriculture
© Copyright 2020 AccessWDUN.com
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.
Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered in his hometown
Civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman John Lewis is being remembered in ceremonies in the rural Alabama county where his story began
1:59PM ( 29 minutes ago )
Parents agonize over back-to-school decisions amid pandemic
Across the country, chaos and disarray have marked the start of the 2020 school year
1:56PM ( 32 minutes ago )
Virus-weary Texas braces for Hurricane Hanna's arrival
Hurricane Hanna is rumbling through the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas, which has been dealing with a surge of coronavirus cases in recent weeks
1:55PM ( 34 minutes ago )
U.S. News
Head of worst-hit Italy region is probed for COVID supplies
The governor of Lombardy, Italy's hardest-hit region in the pandemic, is being investigated by prosecutors about a lucrative contract for protective medical gowns from his brother-in-law's company
2:16PM ( 12 minutes ago )
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus
1:57PM ( 31 minutes ago )
3 killed in small plane crash in western Germany
Police say three people were killed when an ultralight aircraft crashed into a multi-family home in western Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia police said Saturday the aircraft crashed into the roof of the house in the town of Wesel, sparking a fire, the dpa news agency reported
1:56PM ( 33 minutes ago )
Associated Press (AP)
Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73
Lawyers representing the family of Peter Green, the dexterous blues guitarist who led the first incarnation of Fleetwood Mac in a career shortened by psychedelic drugs and mental illness, say he has died
12:41PM ( 1 hour ago )
French infections rise, Spain cracks down on nightclubs
France’s coronavirus infection rate has continued its worrisome upward creep, with health authorities saying each infected person on average contaminates 1.3 other people
11:10AM ( 3 hours ago )
Trump talks up his rule-cutting, but courts saying otherwise
Court defeats are threatening President Donald Trump's image as a champion of regulation-cutting
11:01AM ( 3 hours ago )
AP National News
'Unholy alliance' of power, money fueled corruption scheme
An FBI affidavit to support a criminal complaint against Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder details how he and others used money provided by an unidentified company known to be FirstEnergy Corp. and its affiliates to return Householder to power and get a roughly $1 billion bailout approved for the company's Ohio nuclear plants
9:05AM ( 5 hours ago )
South Korea reports case spike; US states tighten controls
South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months as more American states tightened anti-disease controls in response to rising infections
8:36AM ( 5 hours ago )
Pregnant women at risk of death in Kenya's COVID-19 curfew
Veronica Atieno remembers feeling her way through the dark alleys between the shacks that make up Nairobi's slums
8:06AM ( 6 hours ago )
AP Online National News
Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season
Tropical Storm Hanna was upgraded to a hurricane Saturday morning as it moved toward the Texas coast, becoming the first hurricane of the 2020 season
8:57AM ( 5 hours ago )
Huge Portland protest crowds, standoff with feds go on
Thousands have been protesting in Portland the same day a U.S. judge denied Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents’ actions when they arrest demonstrators in Portland
1:12AM ( 13 hours ago )
Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice
The late Rep. John Lewis will be remembered with services that begin this weekend in his home state of Alabama, before lying in state at the U.S. Capitol and his funeral next week in Georgia
1:05AM ( 13 hours ago )
Top U.S. News short headlines
South Korea reports case spike, US states tighten controls
South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months as more American states tightened anti-disease controls in response to rising infections
12:24AM ( 14 hours ago )
With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes
President Donald Trump has been unable to land the big deal he sought with Congress to curb drug costs
12:18AM ( 14 hours ago )
Trump plays on fears in play for the suburbs
President Donald Trump is trying to win over suburbanites by promising to protect their “beautiful” neighborhoods from the racial unrest that has gripped some U.S. cities this summer
12:10AM ( 14 hours ago )
Top General short headlines
Machinists union president rallies striking shipyard workers
The international president of the Machinists union is encouraging striking workers at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works to stay strong
12:38PM ( 1 hour ago )
The Latest: NY Gov. Cuomo: Low levels of people hospitalized
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of people hospitalized in New York with the coronavirus is dropping to the lowest levels
11:31AM ( 2 hours ago )
The Latest: German cruise ship out for 1st time since virus
A German cruise ship has set sail for the first time since the industry was shut down because of the coronavirus, with strict precautions
9:58AM ( 4 hours ago )
AP Business
With no deal to curb drug costs, Trump tries his own changes
President Donald Trump has been unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs
3:30PM ( 22 hours ago )
Q&A: What charges might longest serving US speaker face?
Federal prosecutors recently made clear that Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is a subject of a criminal investigation into influence peddling to benefit an energy utility
2:18PM ( 1 day ago )
The Latest: Detroit students test positive at summer school
At least two Detroit students attending summer school have tested positive for the coronavirus after a judge ordered tests as a condition for attendance in the voluntary classes
12:59PM ( 1 day ago )
AP Business - Industries
The Latest: 30 German meat plant employees still positive
The company that runs a German slaughterhouse that was at the center of a major outbreak last month says 30 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in new tests -- but most of them were old cases
5:53AM ( 1 day ago )
The Latest: Indiana's governor, AG at odds over mask mandate
Indiana’s attorney general says the governor has overstepped his authority in issuing a statewide face mask mandate and that only the Legislature can make violations a criminal offense
1:35PM ( 2 days ago )
The Latest: Uganda confirms first coronavirus death
Uganda has confirmed its first coronavirus death
12:55PM ( 2 days ago )
AP Business - Agriculture
Parents agonize over back-to-school decisions amid pandemic
Across the country, chaos and disarray have marked the start of the 2020 school year
By The Associated Press
1:56PM ( 32 minutes ago )
Virus-weary Texas braces for Hurricane Hanna's arrival
Hurricane Hanna is rumbling through the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas, which has been dealing with a surge of coronavirus cases in recent weeks
By The Associated Press
1:55PM ( 34 minutes ago )
Federal agents use tear gas to clear rowdy Portland protest
U.S. agents marched in a line down a street in Oregon early Saturday, clearing out protesters with tear gas at close range
By The Associated Press
1:40PM ( 48 minutes ago )
Women reflect on sexist slur that often goes unpunished
Ask most any woman if she’s ever been called the B-word by a man, and the answer is probably yes
By The Associated Press
12:59PM ( 1 hour ago )
California, Florida, Texas lose House seats with Trump order
A new analysis shows which states would be most impacted by President Donald Trump's order to exclude immigrants in the country illegally from being counted in the redrawing of U.S. House districts
By The Associated Press
12:31PM ( 1 hour ago )
Privacy | User Agreement | Contact | Advertise With Us
2020 © Jacobs Media Corporation. All rights reserved. EEO Report. Website by Full Media
Login / My Access
close
Search
Join Us Online
Facebook Twitter