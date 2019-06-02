Home Menu Search
Facebook Twitter RSS
Posted 8:37AM on Sunday 2nd June 2019

B-52, aircraft carrier in Mideast over Iran conduct exercise

By The Associated Press
In this Saturday, June 1, 2019 photo, U.S. Navy F-18 Hornets form up off the wing of a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, and part of the Bomber Task Force deployed to the region conduct joint exercises in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in Arabian sea. (Staff Sgt. Erin Piazza/U.S. Air Force via AP)
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military says a B-52 bomber and an aircraft carrier dispatched to the Mideast over a perceived threat from Iran have conducted a joint exercise together in the Arabian Sea.

The Air Force said in a statement Sunday that the exercise saw F/A-18 Super Hornets, MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopters and E-2D Growlers from the USS Abraham Lincoln fly with the B-52 bomber.

The Air Force says the aircraft also "simulated strike operations" in the exercise, which took place on Saturday.

The White House dispatched the Lincoln and its strike force to the Mideast in May over an Iranian threat it did not describe at the time.

The U.S. pulled out of Iran's nuclear deal a year ago. Since then, relations have grown tense as America imposes ever-tougher sanctions on Tehran.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American multinational nonprofit news agency headquartered in New York City. The AP is owned by its contributing newspapers, radio, and television stations in the United States, all of which contribute stories to the AP and use material written by its staff journalists.
