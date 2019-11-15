Home Menu Search
Friday November 15th, 2019 5:33PM
Posted 2:58PM on Friday 15th November 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

3 more measles cases confirmed in Georgia county

By The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia health officials have confirmed three additional cases of measles in an Atlanta area county where a middle school student was recently diagnosed with the virus.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said Friday at least two of the three new measles patients in Cobb County are not vaccinated.

All three are part of the same family. Tests are under way to determine if yet one more person is infected.

Cobb County school district officials said Monday that a student at Mabry Middle School in Marietta had measles.

State health officials said it’s highly likely all the Cobb County cases are related, but they are still investigating.

Measles is highly contagious. The U.S. has experienced a resurgence of the illness that's fueled by outbreaks in unvaccinated communities.

