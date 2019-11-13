Home Menu Search
Wednesday November 13th, 2019 7:33AM
Posted 1:29AM on Wednesday 13th November 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Georgia prepares to execute man for store clerk's killing

By The Associated Press
  Contact Editor

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia prison officials are preparing to execute a man convicted in the killing of a convenience store clerk.

Ray Jefferson Cromartie is scheduled to die Wednesday evening at the state prison in Jackson. He was convicted of malice murder and sentenced to death for April 1994's slaying of Richard Slysz at a Thomasville convenience store.

The state says Cromartie, accompanied by another man, shot Slysz. Authorities say Cromartie also shot and gravely injured another clerk days earlier.

Cromartie says he didn't shoot either clerk. His lawyers still seek DNA testing on evidence from the shootings, but courts have so far rejected them.

The execution was delayed last month after a trial court judge was found to have filed an execution order while Cromartie had a Supreme Court appeal pending.

