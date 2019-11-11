Home Menu Search
Monday November 11th, 2019 6:48AM
Posted 3:14AM on Monday 11th November 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

US Forest Service shuts down vandalized Georgia park feature

By The Associated Press
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says vandalism is forcing it to shut down a popular fall leaf viewing destination in Georgia.

The agency posted photos to Facebook on Friday showing a wooden platform covered in white spray paint overlooking the mountainous north Georgia landscape at Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests. The photos show vandals had scrawled symbols and explicit images on the park's Johns Mountain Overlook deck outside of Gainesville.

Park officials added that the "extent of this vandalism damage" is greater than pictured, prompting an indefinite closure.

News outlets report the park service condemned the damage as "senseless" and asked all visitors to do their part in keeping public lands clean.

It's unclear if authorities are investigating.

