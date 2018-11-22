Home Menu Search
Facebook Twitter RSS
Currently 55.8 °F
clear
Thursday November 22nd, 2018 11:54AM
Posted 8:22AM on Thursday 22nd November 2018 ( 3 hours ago )

A holiday miracle? Stores try to cut down on long lines

By The Associated Press
In this Nov. 9, 2018, photo, Walmart associate Shanay Bishop, left, checks out customer Carolyn Sarpy on the sales floor as part of the "Check Out With Me" program at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart, Target and other large retailers are sending workers throughout their stores to check customers out with mobile devices. And at Macy’s, shoppers can scan and pay for items on their own smartphones. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Related Articles
Dutch king visits renewed Anne Frank House museumDolce&Gabbana goods pulled in China over alleged insultsThe Latest: Germany's Merkel pushes for orderly Brexit dealUK and EU agree on future relations after Brexit
  Contact Editor

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers will once again offer big deals and early hours to lure shoppers into their stores for the start of the holiday season. But they'll also try to get shoppers out of their stores faster than ever by minimizing the thing they hate most: long lines.

Walmart, Target and other large retailers are sending workers throughout their stores to check out customers with mobile devices. And at Macy's, shoppers can scan and pay for items on their own smartphones.

Retailers hope the changes will make in-store shopping less of a hassle. Long lines can irritate shoppers, who may leave the store empty handed and spend their money elsewhere, or go online.

"I'm all about quick and convenient," says Carolyn Sarpy, who paid for a toy basketball hoop on a mobile device issued to a worker at a Walmart store in Houston. Sarpy says she "will turn around and walk out" of a store if she sees long lines.

Walmart says workers will stand in the busiest sections of stores, ready to swipe customer credit cards when they are ready to pay. To make them easier to find, workers wear yellow sashes that say, "Check out with me."

The world's largest retailer first tested the service in the spring at more than 350 stores in its lawn and garden centers. It fared well, Walmart says, and expanded the program for the holiday season.

Retailers are trying to catch up to technology giants. Apple, for example, has let those buying iPhones, laptops and other gadgets in its stores to pay on mobile devices issued to workers. And Amazon has been rolling out cashier-less convenience stores in San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle.

Barbara Kahn, a marketing professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, says shoppers know the technology is out there for faster shopping. "That makes them even more impatient," she says.

The true test of their success will be whether retailers can handle the big crowds who are expected to turn out for Black Friday weekend. The day after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest shopping day this year, according to retail analytics company ShopperTrak. The Saturday after Thanksgiving also ranks in the top 10.

"The biggest pain point on Black Friday is standing in line," says Jason Goldberg, senior vice president of commerce and content practice at consulting group SapientRazorfish.

J.C. Penney, which has been offering mobile checkout for years, says it sent an additional 6,000 mobile devices to stores this year so workers can check shoppers out quicker, like when lines get long on Black Friday. Other stores are testing it for the first time: Kohl's says iPad-wielding workers will roam 160 of its more than 1,100 stores.

Macy's, which announced its program in May, says customers need to use its mobile app to scan price tags and pay. After that, they have to go to a mobile checkout express line and show the app to a worker, who then removes security tags from clothing.

Target's mobile checkout program, which is being rolled out to all its 1,800 stores, is similar to Walmart's. Target says that at its electronics area, where there are usually two cash registers, four workers will be sent with handheld devices to help ring up customers buying TVs, video games and other devices.

"This is about servicing the guest however they want and as quickly as they want," says John Mulligan, Target's chief operating officer.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American multinational nonprofit news agency headquartered in New York City. The AP is owned by its contributing newspapers, radio, and television stations in the United States, all of which contribute stories to the AP and use material written by its staff journalists.
More Articles From The »
  • Associated Categories: Local/State News, Associated Press (AP), AP National News, AP Online National News, Top General short headlines, AP World News, AP Business, AP Business - Personal Finance
© Copyright 2018 AccessWDUN.com
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.
Dutch king visits renewed Anne Frank House museum
Dutch King Willem-Alexander has the Anne Frank House museum after a two-year reboot gave the building a new entrance hall, redesigned exhibition spaces and a new way of telling the story of the teenage Jewish diarist
6:52AM ( 36 minutes ago )
Dolce&Gabbana goods pulled in China over alleged insults
Dolce & Gabbana goods have disappeared from Chinese e-commerce sites as the fallout grew over insulting remarks about China on Instagram that the company blamed on hackers
6:44AM ( 44 minutes ago )
The Latest: Germany's Merkel pushes for orderly Brexit deal
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pledging to do everything to reach an agreement with Britain securing its orderly exit from the European Union
6:06AM ( 1 hour ago )
Associated Press (AP)
Chinese reporter wins rare police apology for harassment
Few journalists in China go public about harassment by authorities, but one has broken the silence and won a rare apology from police this week
5:37AM ( 1 hour ago )
Trump spars with chief justice over their views of judges
Independence of America's judges at center of dispute between Trump and chief justice
5:37AM ( 1 hour ago )
Indian island police struggle to get body of American
Indian authorities are struggling to figure out how to recover the body of an American killed last week after wading ashore on an isolated island cut off from the modern world
5:19AM ( 2 hours ago )
AP National News
'A case of misdirected adventure': Tribesmen kill American
Indian police say isolated island tribe appears to have killed American adventurer who traveled to restricted area
1:24AM ( 6 hours ago )
Diana Ross to headline frigid Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Diana Ross to headline a frigid Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
1:19AM ( 6 hours ago )
The Latest: Trump, Roberts clash over judiciary independence
President Donald Trump and Chief Justice John Roberts are clashing over the independence of America's judiciary
12:35AM ( 6 hours ago )
Top General short headlines
The Latest: EU chief says Brexit text on future ties agreed
The European Union and Britain have agreed on a draft declaration on the future of their political relations after Brexit.
5:33AM ( 1 hour ago )
Cut off from the world, an Indian island remains a mystery
The Indian island where a young American was killed last week has been cut off from the world for thousands of years, with islanders enforcing their own isolation
4:47AM ( 2 hours ago )
President Putin's electoral rating drops below 60 percent
A leading Russian polling agency says the electoral rating of President Vladimir Putin has dropped below 60 percent for the first time in five years
4:28AM ( 3 hours ago )
AP World News
China rejects US hacking claims before Trump-Xi meeting
China rejects US hacking accusations ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
5:50AM ( 1 hour ago )
The Latest: Prosecutors offer few details on Nissan's Ghosn
Tokyo prosecutors have offered few details into their case against Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn
4:56AM ( 2 hours ago )
Asian stocks mostly higher following Wall Street recovery
Asian stocks mostly higher following Wall Street recovery, despite weaker US data
2:29AM ( 5 hours ago )
AP Business
US mortgage rates fall: 30-year at 4.81 percent
Long-term US mortgage rates slip: 30-year average at 4.81 percent, 15-year at 4.24 percent
12:39PM ( 18 hours ago )
US home construction rose 1.5 percent in October
US home construction increased a modest 1.5 percent in October as ground breakings for single-family houses fell
9:46AM ( 1 day ago )
Target's investments in the future hits margins
Target's investments online, stores bring in shoppers but hurt 3Q profits
8:48AM ( 1 day ago )
AP Business - Personal Finance
Dutch king visits renewed Anne Frank House museum
Dutch King Willem-Alexander has the Anne Frank House museum after a two-year reboot gave the building a new entrance hall, redesigned exhibition spaces and a new way of telling the story of the teenage Jewish diarist
By The Associated Press
6:52AM ( 37 minutes ago )
Dolce&Gabbana goods pulled in China over alleged insults
Dolce & Gabbana goods have disappeared from Chinese e-commerce sites as the fallout grew over insulting remarks about China on Instagram that the company blamed on hackers
By The Associated Press
6:44AM ( 45 minutes ago )
The Latest: Germany's Merkel pushes for orderly Brexit deal
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pledging to do everything to reach an agreement with Britain securing its orderly exit from the European Union
By The Associated Press
6:06AM ( 1 hour ago )
UK and EU agree on future relations after Brexit
The European Union and Britain have agreed on a draft declaration on the future of their political relations after Brexit.
By The Associated Press
6:00AM ( 1 hour ago )
China rejects US hacking claims before Trump-Xi meeting
China rejects US hacking accusations ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
By The Associated Press
5:50AM ( 1 hour ago )
Privacy | User Agreement | Contact | Advertise With Us
2018 © Jacobs Media Corporation. All rights reserved. EEO Report. Website by Full Media
Login / My Access
close
Search
Join Us Online
Facebook Twitter