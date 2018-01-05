South to finally warm, but Georgia could see freezing rain

ATLANTA (AP) — Subfreezing temperatures will finally come to an end this weekend across much of the Deep South, but a shot of freezing rain is possible in Georgia the night before the national championship college football game.

The National Weather Service says there's a chance of a wintry mix of precipitation across north Georgia late Sunday night and Monday morning. Georgia faces Alabama Monday night in Atlanta in the title game.

However, temperatures will be on the rise across the region.

In Louisiana, forecasters say high temperatures will range from 58 to 65 degrees (14 to 18 Celsius) in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas by Sunday.

By Monday, highs should approach 60 degrees (16 Celsius) in the Jackson, Mississippi, area; and 50 degrees (10 Celsius) in Birmingham, Alabama.