Friday January 5th, 2018 8:42AM
Mountain counties remain under wind chill advisory through 9 a.m.
Posted 7:34AM on Friday 5th January 2018 ( 1 hour ago )

South to finally warm, but Georgia could see freezing rain

By The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Subfreezing temperatures will finally come to an end this weekend across much of the Deep South, but a shot of freezing rain is possible in Georgia the night before the national championship college football game.

The National Weather Service says there's a chance of a wintry mix of precipitation across north Georgia late Sunday night and Monday morning. Georgia faces Alabama Monday night in Atlanta in the title game.

However, temperatures will be on the rise across the region.

In Louisiana, forecasters say high temperatures will range from 58 to 65 degrees (14 to 18 Celsius) in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas by Sunday.

By Monday, highs should approach 60 degrees (16 Celsius) in the Jackson, Mississippi, area; and 50 degrees (10 Celsius) in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Associated Press is an American multinational nonprofit news agency headquartered in New York City. The AP is owned by its contributing newspapers, radio, and television stations in the United States, all of which contribute stories to the AP and use material written by its staff journalists.
