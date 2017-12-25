Home Menu Search
Monday December 25th, 2017 7:01PM
Posted 1:41PM on Monday 25th December 2017 ( 5 hours ago )

2 killed, 2 injured in Christmas Day house fire in Georgia

By The Associated Press
WARRENTON, Ga. (AP) — A Christmas morning house fire has claimed the lives of two people and injured two others in northeast Georgia.

Georgia's fire commissioner says the blaze happened around 5 a.m. Monday at a home in Warrenton.

Killed in the fire were 78-year-old Robert Franklin; and his 17-year-old grandson Bob Frails.

Authorities say Franklin's wife, 75-year-old Toni Franklin; and his grandson 14-year-old Tyrese Franklin were taken to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia.

Deputy Insurance and Fire Commissioner Jay Florence said the exact cause was unknown, but investigators believe a space heater or kerosene heat may have started the fire.

Warrenton is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Atlanta.

The deaths bring the total number of fire fatalities in Georgia this year to 114.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American multinational nonprofit news agency headquartered in New York City. The AP is owned by its contributing newspapers, radio, and television stations in the United States, all of which contribute stories to the AP and use material written by its staff journalists.
